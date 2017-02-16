18th ANNUAL WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2017

Coachella Valley

WHAT: 18th ANNUAL WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S

WHEN: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2017

Opening ceremonies 9 a.m., walk steps off at 9:30 a.m.

WHERE: PALM DESERT CIVIC CENTER PARK

73-510 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert

WHY: Some 1,000 participants are expected at the 18th annual Walk to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association’s programs and services available to all Coachella Valley residents.

The 2-mile walk, sponsor exhibitions, live entertainment, opportunity drawings, and silent auction make this a great family day.

OPPS: 8:45 a.m. prior to opening ceremonies best time to speak with Alzheimer’s Association officials, local caregivers and families who are Walking to End Alzheimer’s. Many will also be available at the conclusion of the walk, approximately 10:30-11 a.m. Live entertainment with Will Donato at 10:30 a.m. is also a great time to catch people having fun.

CONTACT: Pamela Bieri, cell 760.898-4938