18th ANNUAL WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2017
MEDIA ADVISORY
WHO: ALZHEIMER’S ASSOCIATION
Coachella Valley
WHAT: 18th ANNUAL WALK TO END ALZHEIMER’S
WHEN: SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 18, 2017
Opening ceremonies 9 a.m., walk steps off at 9:30 a.m.
WHERE: PALM DESERT CIVIC CENTER PARK
73-510 Fred Waring Drive, Palm Desert
WHY: Some 1,000 participants are expected at the 18th annual Walk to raise funds for the Alzheimer’s Association’s programs and services available to all Coachella Valley residents.
The 2-mile walk, sponsor exhibitions, live entertainment, opportunity drawings, and silent auction make this a great family day.
BEST INTERVIEW
OPPS: 8:45 a.m. prior to opening ceremonies best time to speak with Alzheimer’s Association officials, local caregivers and families who are Walking to End Alzheimer’s. Many will also be available at the conclusion of the walk, approximately 10:30-11 a.m. Live entertainment with Will Donato at 10:30 a.m. is also a great time to catch people having fun.
MEDIA
CONTACT: Pamela Bieri, cell 760.898-4938