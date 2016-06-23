22ND ANNUAL PALM SPRINGS INTERNATIONAL SHORT FILM FEST LAUNCHED

It’s the largest short film festival in North America and its being held right here in Palm Springs. This year marks the 22nd time short films take center stage over their longer full length feature film cousins from the annual Palm Springs International Film Festival (PSIFF) held in January every year.

The short film genre is a format geared to telling its creative story in a matter of minutes. For fans of short films this is what draws them to short film festivals. To view the talent and creativity of filmmakers is the all-important fan ingredient required, and this year’s lineup of films from 54 countries is no exception. The festival will screen over 325 films from all genres and subject matter at the Camelot Theatres in Palm Springs, beginning Tuesday, June 21st at 6:30 pm and will run until Monday, June 27, 2016.

The 87 minute Opening Night film program consists of six short films from award-winning filmmakers that range in a screening time of between 11 to 20 minutes, and come from filmmakers in UK/Kenya, Netherlands, France, Kyrgyzstan/UK, and two films from the USA.

All opening night films are award winners from the world’s top film festivals and make up this delightful package of films, which, are designed to spotlight the most talented emerging international film directors.

All the screenings are formatted into subject genres in such a way as to present six or eight short films in one sitting that run approximately 90 minutes. Over the six days of the festival the public will view over 325 films. Festival Director Helen du Toit says “Our program team has scoured the planet for powerful stories that represent new takes on an age-old storytelling tradition. Drawing on our wide range of tastes, experiences and individuals expertise, we have shaped a program full of films that will take you on journeys from the profound, to the sublime.”

The Short Film Festival attendance packages are varied to suit all tastes and pocketbooks. For information on purchasing individual tickets or any of the various packages like the Opening Night, The Reel Deal 6 – Pack, the Awards Night, The Insider Pass, and the Chairman’s Pass packages, please call the festival box office at 760-778-8979, or go online to www.psfilmfest.org, or purchase tickets directly from the Camelot Theatres, box office located at 2300 E. Baristo Road, Palm Springs. Hours of Operation: 10 am to 5 pm.

This fun, intriguing, and thought-provoking festival comes just once a year. I promise, you won’t be disappointed. Don’t Miss It!