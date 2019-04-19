BROADWAY & The Bard

TONY® AWARD-WINNER LEN CARIOU

 “Broadway and the Bard,” an evening of Shakespeare & Song

Starring Tony Award Winner LEN CARIOU

CONCEIVED BY LEN CARIOU, BARRY KLEINBORT & MARK JANAS 
MUSICAL DIRECTION BY MARK JANAS 
DIRECTED BY BARRY KLEINBORT

In “Broadway and The Bard,” universally acclaimed stage and screen veteran Len Cariou gives full voice to an idea that he has harbored since his first prophetic Broadway season of Henry V and Applause.

Combining his two great loves -Shakespeare and American Musical Comedy – into one rich and diverse tapestry; outfitting trenchant classical soliloquies and sonnets with inventive musical pairings from beloved writers of the Great White Way – an eighty-minute melding of superb soliloquy and memorable song by a one-of-a-kind master actor of exquisite vintage in what the Bard might refer to as “the rarest vision.”

ANNENBERG THEATER

MAY 11-MAY 12 ONLY –

Annenberg Theater – 101 Museum Dr. Palm Springs, CA 92262

https://www.broadwayandthebard.com/

(760) 325-4490

BROADWAY & The Bard

