CA Immigrant-Rights Advocates Cheer Supreme Court Decision to Take Case

SACRAMENTO, Calif. – Immigrant-rights groups in California are cheering the announcement Tuesday that the U.S. Supreme Court will hear a case that could end the threat of deportation for millions of undocumented immigrants across the country.

At issue is the legality of President Obama’s executive orders in 2014 that established Deferred Action for Parents of Americans, a program to give temporary work permits to the parents of American citizens and legal permanent residents, and expanded Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals, which would give those permits to people brought here as children.

Gabriela Villareal, interim executive director of the California Immigrant Policy Center, is cautiously optimistic. “We’re glad the Supreme Court has taken this case,” she said, “and hope the nation’s court will affirm what we know from our legal experts, that the president was within his constitutional powers to create these deportation relief programs.”Texas, joined by 26 other states, has argued in the suit that the president overstepped his authority with the executive orders.

An estimated 1.5 million Californians and their families stand to benefit if DACA and DAPA are allowed to take effect. Villarreal said she remains angry and frustrated, however, that the White House has not let up on immigration raids that tear families apart.

“His administration announced the escalation of identifying families who have been fleeing violence in Central America,” she said.

The Supreme Court is expected to hear arguments in April and issue a ruling in June. Details of the case are online at ca5.uscourts.gov.