Desert Hot Springs Library – LGBT Pride Section Unveiling & Human Rights Committee – Candle Light Vigil for Victims of Gun Violence

Desert Hot Springs, June 14, 2016: On Thursday, June 16, 2016 the Desert Hot Springs Library will celebrate the unveiling of the first LGBT Pride Section within the County Library System. Local LGBT groups and individuals, be they LGBT or allies, have come together to collect over 100 books to share the LGBT history and experience with all members in the community.

To celebrate this event the Desert Hot Springs Library will hold a Press Conference at 5:30 PM, followed by the presentation of the Pride Section containing LGBT themed books and DVDs, which will be important additions to the Library’s collection.

Following the unveiling of the LGBT Section at the Library the Human Rights Committee has called for a candle light vigil beginning at 8:00 PM at Guy Tedesco Park to remember the victims of Saturday’s horrific shooting in Orlando, FL and to take a stand against violent firearm crimes.

When: Desert Hot Springs Library – LGBT Section Unveiling

Thursday, June 16, 2016

5:30 PM – 6:00 PM: Press Conference

6:00 PM – 8:00 PM: Unveiling and Social Meet and Greet

Human Rights Committee – Candle Light Vigil

Thursday, June 16, 2016

8:00 PM

Where: Desert Hot Springs Library – LGBT Section Unveiling

11691 West Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240

Human Rights Committee – Candle Light Vigil Guy Tedesco Park/Henry Lozano Community Center 12800 Arroyo Drive, Desert Hot Springs, CA 92240