Desert Star Weekly April 10, 2019 issue! Post date: April 10, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp STAY CONNECTED816FansLike3FollowersFollow10,804SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesEntertainment13Communities11Photos9California News7Theatre5Coachella Fest 20194 News Staff Related PostsAllBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLocal NewsMusicNewsstandPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Coachella Fest 2019 2019 Coachella Preview News Staff - April 10, 2019 0 Coachella After a seemingly-forever wait, the SoCal music festival season kicks off with the arrival of the Coachella Valley... Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly April 10, 2019 issue! News Staff - April 10, 2019 0 //e.issuu.com/embed.js Read more Casino & Shows FRIENDS OF THE PALM SPRINGS ANIMAL SHELTER HONOR HUGH DONALDSON News Staff - April 10, 2019 0 Award winner-Dr. Doug Kunz, Executive Director- Gabrielle Amster, Stephen Boyd, President-Tamara Hedges and VP Operations-Carl Johnson -Photo by Pat Krause Read more Load more