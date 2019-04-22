Desert Star Weekly April 19, 2019 issue! Post date: April 22, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp STAY CONNECTED818FansLike3FollowersFollow10,922SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesCommunities15Entertainment15California News9Photos9Theatre6Newsstand6 News Staff Related PostsAllBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLocal NewsMusicNewsstandPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Newsstand Desert Star Weekly April 19, 2019 issue! News Staff - April 22, 2019 0 //e.issuu.com/embed.js Read more Coachella Fest 2019 KANYE WEST’S SUNDAY SERVICE LIVE STREAM EXCLUSIVELY ON YOUTUBE News Staff - April 19, 2019 0 Streaming at 9:00am PT on Coachella’s YouTube Channel or in the YouTube Music app Tune in Weekend... Read more Entertainment BROADWAY & The Bard News Staff - April 19, 2019 0 TONY® AWARD-WINNER LEN CARIOU "Broadway and the Bard," an evening of Shakespeare & Song Read more Load more