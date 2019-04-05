Desert Star Weekly April, 5th 2019 issue

Post date:

Author:

News Staff

Category:

Newsstand

STAY CONNECTED

817FansLike
2FollowersFollow
10,781SubscribersSubscribe

INSTAGRAM

Popular Categories

News Staff

Related Posts

Communities

THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE and DINNER THEATRE Comes to the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

News Staff -
0
LimonCarr Desert Theatricals, in partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage, is excited to present THE PIRATES OF PENZANCEMay 17-18, 2019.  We are excited to...
Read more
Communities

Rancho Mirage’s Tolerance Education Center Celebrates Diversity

News Staff -
0
Diversity encompasses the inclusion of cultures, ethnicities and groups, religious beliefs, socio-economic backgrounds, sexual orientation and gender identity, mental and physical capacities,...
Read more
California News

Community Health Centers Press Congress for Long-Term Funding

News Staff -
0
SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Seven million Californians get medical treatment at Community Health Centers each year, and those centers say funding issues for...
Read more
Load more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Star Weekly
Your adjudicated newspaper for Riverside County
Contact us: web@desertstarweekly.com
© Copyright - Desert Star Weekly 2019