Desert Star Weekly Aug. 2, 2019 issue! Post date: August 2, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 10 STAY CONNECTED817FansLike198FollowersFollow13,416SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesNewsstand34Communities31Entertainment21Photos13California News10Health & Wellness9 News Staff Related PostsAllArt & CultureBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLifestyleLocal NewsMoviesMusicNewsstandObituariesPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreTravelUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Newsstand Desert Star Weekly Aug. 2, 2019 issue! News Staff - August 2, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_august_2_2019_web_opti Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly July 31, 2019 issue! News Staff - July 31, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_july_31_2019_web_opti Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly July 26, 2019 issue! News Staff - July 29, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_july_26_2019_web_opti Read more Load more