DESERT STAR WEEKLY FEB. 7, 2020 ISSUE! Post date: February 8, 2020 Author: News-Desk Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 15 STAY CONNECTED817FansLike198FollowersFollow14,600SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesNewsstand82Communities35Entertainment23Photos13News10California News10 News-Desk Related PostsAllArt & CultureBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLifestyleLocal NewsMoviesMusicNewsstandObituariesPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreTravelUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Communities Trump slams Romney & Pelosi for faith-based hypocrisy during impeachment News-Desk - February 8, 2020 0 US President Donald Trump took a veiled swipe at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and the sole Republican senator to vote for his... Read more Newsstand DESERT STAR WEEKLY FEB. 7, 2020 ISSUE! News-Desk - February 8, 2020 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_february_7_2020_web_opti Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly Feb. 5, 2020 issue! News-Desk - February 6, 2020 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_february_5_2020web_opti Read more Load more