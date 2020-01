See Circus Vargas’ amazing new 2020 production “Mr. V’s Big Top Dream” at Westfield Palm Desert February 13 through 23! A must-see, show-stopping spectacular certain to spark the imagination and indulge the senses! More sparkle! More sequins! Bigger and better than ever! Run away with the circus, for two unforgettable hours of nonstop action, thrills, excitement and adventure…. only at Circus Vargas, where memories are made and cherished for a lifetime