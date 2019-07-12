Desert Star Weekly July 12, 2019 issue! Post date: July 12, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 12 STAY CONNECTED819FansLike198FollowersFollow12,971SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesCommunities29Newsstand28Entertainment20Photos13California News10Health & Wellness8 News Staff Related PostsAllArt & CultureBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLifestyleLocal NewsMoviesMusicNewsstandObituariesPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreTravelUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Communities TAKE OFF FOR CLEVER CUISINE AT THE RUNWAY News Staff - July 12, 2019 0 By Pamela Price When you are in the mood for a “Lost Luggage BBQ Burger” or a “Transcontinental JFK... Read more California News Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California News Staff - July 12, 2019 0 A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Southern California, according to the European Quake Monitor and the USGS. Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly July 12, 2019 issue! News Staff - July 12, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_july_5_2019_web_opti Read more Load more