Desert Star Weekly July 17, 2019 issue! Post date: July 18, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 16 STAY CONNECTED818FansLike198FollowersFollow13,043SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesCommunities29Newsstand29Entertainment20Photos13California News10Health & Wellness8 News Staff Related PostsAllArt & CultureBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLifestyleLocal NewsMoviesMusicNewsstandObituariesPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreTravelUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Newsstand Desert Star Weekly July 17, 2019 issue! News Staff - July 18, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_july_17_2019_web_opti Read more Communities TAKE OFF FOR CLEVER CUISINE AT THE RUNWAY News Staff - July 12, 2019 0 By Pamela Price When you are in the mood for a “Lost Luggage BBQ Burger” or a “Transcontinental JFK... Read more California News Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California News Staff - July 12, 2019 0 A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Southern California, according to the European Quake Monitor and the USGS. Read more Load more