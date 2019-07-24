Desert Star Weekly July 24, 2019 issue!

Post date:

Author:

News Staff

Category:

Newsstand
18

STAY CONNECTED

817FansLike
198FollowersFollow
13,199SubscribersSubscribe

INSTAGRAM

Popular Categories

News Staff

Related Posts

Art & Culture

Dog Days of Summer

News Staff -
0
By Pat Krause UCR Palm Desert held a Dog Days of Summer, art show opening reception on July 19th. The event was held at Building...
Read more
Communities

Choosing the Right Doctor for Your Medical Care

News Staff -
0
Choosing the right doctor is one of the most important decisions people can make for their health. If you are unsure who...
Read more
Newsstand

Desert Star Weekly July 24, 2019 issue!

News Staff -
0
https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_july_24_2019_web_opti
Read more
Load more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Star Weekly
Your adjudicated newspaper for Riverside County
Contact us: legals@desertstarweekly.com
© Copyright - Desert Star Weekly 2019
MORE STORIES

Dog Days of Summer

News Staff -
0