Desert Star Weekly July 26, 2019 issue! Post date: July 29, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 12 STAY CONNECTED817FansLike198FollowersFollow13,315SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesNewsstand32Communities31Entertainment21Photos13California News10Health & Wellness9 News Staff Related PostsAllArt & CultureBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLifestyleLocal NewsMoviesMusicNewsstandObituariesPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreTravelUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Newsstand Desert Star Weekly July 26, 2019 issue! News Staff - July 29, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_july_26_2019_web_opti Read more Art & Culture Dog Days of Summer News Staff - July 24, 2019 0 By Pat Krause UCR Palm Desert held a Dog Days of Summer, art show opening reception on July 19th. The event was held at Building... Read more Communities Choosing the Right Doctor for Your Medical Care News Staff - July 24, 2019 0 Choosing the right doctor is one of the most important decisions people can make for their health. If you are unsure who... Read more Load more