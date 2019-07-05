Desert Star Weekly July 5, 2019 issue!

Post date:

Author:

News Staff

Category:

Newsstand
13

STAY CONNECTED

819FansLike
198FollowersFollow
12,908SubscribersSubscribe

INSTAGRAM

Popular Categories

News Staff

Related Posts

Communities

Rancho Mirage’s Tolerance Education Center Hosts a Compelling Presentation

News Staff -
0
Cambodia, a country located on the mainland of Southeast Asia, is a land of plains and great rivers. It is mainly a rural...
Read more
Biz

DESERT ARC HONORED

News Staff -
0
By Madeline Zuckerman Palm Desert, CA.  – Desert Arc, known for its outstanding work of enhancing the lives and creating...
Read more
Celebrities

Lee Iacocca, ‘father of Ford Mustang’ & savior of Chrysler, dies aged 94

News Staff -
0
Titan of the US automotive industry Lico ‘Lee’ Iacocca, who once led Ford and later Chrysler, died of natural causes Tuesday aged...
Read more
Load more

Follow us on Instagram @enews

Desert Star Weekly
Your adjudicated newspaper for Riverside County
Contact us: legals@desertstarweekly.com
© Copyright - Desert Star Weekly 2019
MORE STORIES

Rancho Mirage’s Tolerance Education Center Hosts a Compelling Presentation

News Staff -
0