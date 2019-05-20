Desert Star Weekly May 17, 2019 issue! Post date: May 20, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp STAY CONNECTED822FansLike198FollowersFollow11,119SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesCommunities21Entertainment18Newsstand13Photos12California News9Health & Wellness6 News Staff Related PostsAllArt & CultureBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLifestyleLocal NewsMoviesMusicNewsstandPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Newsstand Desert Star Weekly May 17, 2019 issue! News Staff - May 20, 2019 0 //e.issuu.com/embed.js Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly May 15, 2019 issue! News Staff - May 15, 2019 0 //e.issuu.com/embed.js Read more Communities For your eyes only News Staff - May 13, 2019 0 Give Your Eyes a Rest Tips to reduce digital eye strain Imagine how strained and tired your arms would feel if you carried... Read more Load more