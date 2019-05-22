Desert Star Weekly May 22, 2019 issue! Post date: May 22, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Google+ Pinterest WhatsApp 53 STAY CONNECTED822FansLike198FollowersFollow11,142SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesCommunities23Entertainment18Newsstand14Photos12California News9Health & Wellness7 News Staff Related PostsAllArt & CultureBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLifestyleLocal NewsMoviesMusicNewsstandPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Newsstand Desert Star Weekly May 22, 2019 issue! News Staff - May 22, 2019 0 //e.issuu.com/embed.js Read more Biz U.S. Department of Transportation Highlights the Future News Staff - May 21, 2019 0 THOUSAND PALMS, Calif. – The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration (FTA) Acting Administrator K. Jane Williams today joined SunLine Transit... Read more Communities ADULT MOSQUITO CONTROL APPLICATIONS PLANNED FOR PALM SPRINGS News Staff - May 21, 2019 0 INDIO, CA, May 21, 2019: In an effort to lower the number of mosquitoes and reduce the risk of disease transmission to... Read more Load more