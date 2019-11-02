Desert Star Weekly Nov. 1, 2019 issue! Post date: November 2, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 13 STAY CONNECTED818FansLike198FollowersFollow13,900SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesNewsstand59Communities31Entertainment21Photos13California News10Health & Wellness9 News Staff Related PostsAllArt & CultureBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLifestyleLocal NewsMoviesMusicNewsstandObituariesPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreTravelUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Newsstand Desert Star Weekly Nov. 1, 2019 issue! News Staff - November 2, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_november_1_2019_web_optipdf Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly Oct. 30, 2019 issue -Happy Halloween! News Staff - October 31, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_october_30_2019_web_opti Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly Oct. 25, 2019 issue! News Staff - October 28, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_october_25_2019_web_opti Read more Load more