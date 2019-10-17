Desert Star Weekly Oct. 16, 2019 issue! Post date: October 17, 2019 Author: News Staff Category: Newsstand Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 23 STAY CONNECTED819FansLike198FollowersFollow13,900SubscribersSubscribe INSTAGRAM Popular CategoriesNewsstand56Communities31Entertainment21Photos13California News10Health & Wellness9 News Staff Related PostsAllArt & CultureBizBreaking NewsCalifornia NewsCasino & ShowsCelebritiesCoachella Fest 2019CommunitiesEntertainmentFeaturedHealth & WellnessLaw EnforcementLifestyleLocal NewsMoviesMusicNewsstandObituariesPetsPhotosPoliticsSportsStagecoach 2019TechnologyTheatreTravelUS-NewsWorld NewsMore Newsstand Desert StarWeekly Oct. 23, 2019 issue! News Staff - October 23, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_october_23_2019_web_opti Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly Oct. 18, 2019 issue! News Staff - October 23, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_october_18_2019_web_opti Read more Newsstand Desert Star Weekly Oct. 16, 2019 issue! News Staff - October 17, 2019 0 https://issuu.com/desertstar/docs/dstarweekly_october_16_2019_web_optipdf Read more Load more