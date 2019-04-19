DHS CLASSICAL CONCERTS PRESENTS JEFFREY GILLIAM IN FINAL CONCERT OF 2019 SEASON

Desert Hot Springs, April 17, 2019: The fifth season of Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts concludes with a performance by pianist Jeffrey Gilliam. The concert takes place at 4:00 pm on Sunday, May 5th at Grace Church located at 17400 Bubbling Wells Rd. Desert Hot Springs, CA 92241. Admission is free, but donations at the door are welcome and go directly to supporting the concert series.

“Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts has had an exhilarating fifth season,” said Founder and Artistic Director, Danny Holt. “This season we’ve presented more concerts than in any past season, and featured performers from the Coachella Valley, Lo s Angeles, and places farther afield such as Massachusetts, Washington State, and even Scotland and Canada.”

Jeffrey Gilliam

Pianist Jeffrey Gilliam will present a solo piano recital featuring classics by Schubert and Saint- Saens, as well as tango by contemporary American composer William Bolcom, and the world premiere of work by composer Bruce Stark.

Jeffrey Gilliam has performed and taught all over the world, including guest university teaching positions in Thailand and South Afric a, as well as receiving two Fu Fulbright awards. He has

recorded with violinists Yehudi Menuhin, Alberto Lysy, and Ruggerio Ricci for the EMI, Dinemec Classics, and Opus 111 labels. In addition to teaching piano and collaborative piano at Western Washington University in Bellingham, he is the Artistic Director of Western’s Sanford-Hill Piano Series.

Admission is free thanks to underwriting from the City of Desert Hot Springs Community and Cultural Affairs Commission, support from local businesses, and individual donations. Cash donations are accepted at the door to benefit the concert series.

WHAT: Desert Hot Springs Classical Concerts

WHERE: Grace Church

17400 Bubbling Wells Rd. Desert Hot Springs, CA 92241

WHEN: Sunday, May 5, 2019, 4:00 PM – 5:00 PM

PERFORMERS: Jeffrey Gilliam (piano)

https://cfpa.wwu.edu/people/gilliam