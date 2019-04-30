ELVIS is in the Building!

Come join us and celebrate on Saturday, May 4th, the Annual Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway Weekend celebrating the Wedding, 52 years ago, of Elvis and Priscilla. James King, the famous Elvis Tribute Artist and just back from a Dubai Concert trip, will perform an Elvis Concert from 3-5:30 PM- an air-conditioned living room/pool-side concert- in the Famous Robert Alexander Estate, The Palm Springs Modernism Icon. Also appearing will be Dick Grob, Elvis’ Head of Security. Dick will tell the history of their historic meeting in Palm Springs and about the series of chance events that changed history and also how he came up with strategies to ensure the safety of the King, Priscilla, and his entourage and family. Mike, the Elvis Guy, will be answering all questions. Stump him if you can on any day to day fact of Elvis’ life.

The Honeymoon Hideaway is a mid-century Modernist icon. It is one of the three roundhouses in Palm Springs, along with Bob Hope’s home and the Elrod House where “Diamonds are Forever,” the James Bond movie, was filmed. The house is over 5000 plus square feet overlooking the Santa Rosa Mountains and the Valley. Priscilla herself, who loved the Estate and its images, paid tribute to the Honeymoon Hideaway by modeling two of Graceland Guest Quarter Hotel Celebrity suites after the Honeymoon Hideaway’s living-room. Imagine if the walls could talk and tell us about all the Celebrities that have been here. The Rat Pack, Sammy Davis, Frank Sinatra, and Scheck Green, the Comedian, to name a few. Another fun fact- Lisa Marie Presley was born exactly nine months after the May 1, 1967 Honeymoon in this House.

Tours start at 1 PM. The concert begins at 3:00 PM.

Tickets-760-322-1192 or at Elvis Honeymoon.com

Elvis Honeymoon Hideaway, 1350 Ladera Circle, Palm Springs CA.

The Palm Springs Historical Museum will be a recipient of the proceeds. The Estate has been a longtime supporter of the Palm Springs Historical Society.