The 17th Annual Spring Joshua Tree Music Festival is happening May 16 – 19, 2019. An easy drive from cultural hubs like LA, San Diego and Phoenix, the festival draws music lovers looking for a more intimate experience. Attendees will relish in the eclectic lineup featuring artists and inspiration from around the globe. Expect to be taken on a musical journey over the course of this 4 day family friendly festival in the Mojave Desert.

The Joshua Tree Music Festival is known for hosting a variety of musical artists that do not adhere to any specific genre. What they do have in common, is that they deliver goosebump-inducing powerful, potent, compelling performances which leaves an impression on attendees.

We aim to deliver a truly diverse, well-rounded line-up; one you won’t see at other festivals. A lot of these artists are on the rise. They’re hungry, hustling and honing their craft; creating unique, progressive soundssays festival founder Barnett English.

Musical highlights include: The swaggering rock of Vintage Trouble, the roots driven trance dance of My Baby, dancefloor masters Dynohunter, renowned Berlin-based DJ Oliver Koletzki, Japanese avant-garde rock band Dachambo and many more.

The music starts at 7pm on Thursday May 16th along with Joshua Tree Music Festival’s routine kick-off party featuring free rice & bean dinner for guests plus free beer from Lagunitas (while supplies last!). Locals may argue that this is the most fun night of the festival with the relaxed feel and anticipation of the amazing weekend ahead. Starting Friday morning it’s full steam ahead with music, workshops, yoga, kids activities and plenty of other entertainment all day long.

Lower priced pre-sale tickets are available at: www.joshuatreemusicfestival.com until Monday May 13. Tickets will also be available at the gate.

The 17th Annual Spring Joshua Tree Music Festival takes place May 16-19, 2019 at the Joshua Tree Lake RV & Campground, 2601 Sunfair Rd, Joshua Tree, CA.