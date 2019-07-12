Magnitude 7.1 earthquake hits Southern California

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Southern California, according to the European Quake Monitor and the USGS.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake has been recorded in Southern California, according to the European Quake Monitor and the USGS.

The quake registered near Ridgecrest, California, near Death Valley National Park, on Friday night. Tremors were reported from Los Angeles to San Diego.

The quake was registered as 7.1 in magnitude by the US Geological Survey (USGS) and is the most massive earthquake in Southern California since 1999.

The earthquake caught children in the middle of school performance, with screams heard as everything goes dark in this footage.

Another one was filmed by a local Home Depot worker, who captured the shaking of the store’s large warehouse filled with everything from fridges to washing machines.

People also posted pictures of enormous dents and cracks on roads, as well as this picture of a local highway, which was blocked by huge stones

During a news conference Friday night, head of Kern County Fire Department David Witt said that no fatalities have so far been reported, but that emergency crews were responding to a large number of medical aid calls. He stated that several buildings in the county had collapsed following the shocks, but confirmed that no residents were trapped. An emergency shelter was set up for persons in need. Ripples from the quake were felt as far away as Phoenix, Las Vegas, Utah and Mexico.

The quake superseded the previous day’s 6.4 magnitude earthquake, which had been the largest to hit Southern California in a decade and struck the same area during the afternoon, followed by two magnitude 4 aftershocks.

The intensity of Friday night’s quake outstripped the notoriously destructive 1994 Northridge earthquake, though the damage is expected to be less due to it not striking an urban area.

“Homes shifted, foundation cracks, retaining walls down,” and one minor injury was reported in the northwest area of San Bernardino, according to the Fire Department. Several fires were reported in Ridgecrest.

California could be hit with a series of large earthquakes after the 7.1 magnitude quake that struck on Friday, and aftershocks could go on for years, a seismologist with the US Geological Survey has warned.

The south of the state was rocked by two earthquakes in as many days, with a 6.4-magnitude one hitting Ridgecrest on Thursday, the strongest in the state in over 20 years. Over 1,000 aftershocks have struck since.

“This is an earthquake sequence. It will be ongoing,” USGS seismologist Dr. Lucy Jones told reporters Friday.

“There is about a one-in-twenty chance that this location will be having an even bigger earthquake within the next few days,” she reportedly added.

A state of emergency has been declared in the city of Ridgecrest as officials deal with damage and injuries sustained in the quake. The natural disaster ruptured gas lines, caused fires, water mains damage, and knockouts to power and communications lines.

When an aftershock is more significant than the main quake, the first quake is renamed as a foreshock, Jones explained. “A magnitude seven usually has aftershocks for years,” she warned.

Friday’s earthquake was widely felt across Southern California, including greater Los Angeles, were shaking in some areas lasted about 40 seconds. Low-level rumbling extended as far north as the San Francisco Bay, beyond to Reno in neighboring Nevada, and as far east as Phoenix, Arizona.