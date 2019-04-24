Opening ‘Stockholm’ at the Camelot Theaters

OPENING THIS FRIDAY: STOCKHOLM - Starring Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace, and Mark Strong - opens April 26th in Palm Springs.

News Staff

EntertainmentMovies

STOCKHOLM is based on the crazy but true story of a 1973 bank heist and hostage crisis documented in the 1974 New Yorker article “The Bank Drama” by Daniel Lang. The film follows Lars Nystrom, (Ethan Hawke) who dons a disguise to raid a central Stockholm bank.

He then takes hostages in order to spring his pal Gunnar (Mark Strong) from prison. One of the hostages includes Bianca (Noomi Rapace), a wife and mother of two. Negotiations with detectives hits a wall when (at the request of the Prime Minister) the police refuse to let Lars leave in a getaway car with the hostages. As hours turn into days, Lars alternates between threatening the hostages and making them feel comfortable and secure.

The hostages develop an uneasy relationship with their captor, which is particularly complex for Bianca, who develops a strong bond with Lars as she witnesses his caring nature. This connection gave rise to the psychological phenomenon known as “Stockholm syndrome.”

OPENING THIS FRIDAY: STOCKHOLM – Starring Ethan Hawke, Noomi Rapace, and Mark Strong – opens April 26th in Palm Springs. AMC Classic Crossroads 16 Camelot Theaters.

News Staff

