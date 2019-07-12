TAKE OFF FOR CLEVER CUISINE AT THE RUNWAY

By Pamela Price

When you are in the mood for a “Lost Luggage BBQ Burger” or a “Transcontinental JFK to PSP.” (all-beef hot dog topped with spicy brown mustard with your choice of sauerkraut or sautéed onions) you’ll find more than clever flight inspired comfort cuisine at the newest addition to the desert’s restaurant scene at the Cathedral City Boys Club (CCBC) in Cove neighborhood in Cathedral City’ Cove neighborhood.

Robert Altman, President of this 3.5-acre resort, the largest clothing-optional gay men’s resort in Southern California has a flair for creativity and knows how to make hospitality happen. He practices diversity with a flair; for example, there are four types of accommodations at CCBC, classic guest rooms, svelte suites, vintage (but stylish) RV’s and two tents.

Steps from suites, tents, and guestrooms is the inimitable Runway, open for breakfast lunch and dinner, and possibly entertainment, as I noted from the stage that descends from the ceiling. Reading the menu is better than surfing the web.

There’s even a “Safe landing veggie burger” and a full page devoted to Signature Pizzas, with the most creative your chance to “build your own pizza and flatbreads.” Runway’s menu has a sense of humor but takes their specialties seriously. Catch your next order of Flight Crew Nachos or Delta Wing Green Beans at The Runway where you don’t have to worry about clearing TSA before you take off.

You can catch a glimpse of this the 3.5-acre haven of desert hospitality from the air as it is in the the flight pattern of the Palm Springs Airport, or just navigate to The Runway at CCBC 68-300 Gay Resort Rd. Cathedral City. (800) 472 0836) www.CCBCresorthotelt.com