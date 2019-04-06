THE PIRATES OF PENZANCE and DINNER THEATRE Comes to the Rancho Mirage Amphitheater

LimonCarr Desert Theatricals, in partnership with the City of Rancho Mirage, is excited to present THE PIRATES OF PENZANCEMay 17-18, 2019. We are excited to announce that in addition to the general admission seating, we will add limited reserved table seating. 12 tables of 8 will be available for purchase in the front section, and WALLY’S DESERT TURTLE will be catering tables if ordered and providing food and beverage on site. Anyone may pre-order off their Broadway In The Park Menu or order ala carte at the amphitheater.

The stunning 20-member cast includes local desert actors and Los Angeles/Orange County based actors accompanied by live music and is fully staged with sets and costumes. Young Frederic, who, having completed his 21st year, is released from his duties to a band of tender-hearted pirates. He meets Mabel, the daughter of Major-General Stanley, and fall in love. Frederic soon learns, however, that he was born on the 29th of February, and so, technically, he is only five years old. His indenture specifies that he remains apprenticed to the pirates until his “twenty-first birthday,” meaning that he must serve for another 63 years. Bound by his sense of duty, Frederic’s only solace is that Mabel agrees to wait for him faithfully.

Pirates of Penzance: May 17 and 18, 2019

Gates open at 6 pm and performance begins at 7:30 p.m.

General admission Ticket price: $37.00* (includes all fees). General admission tickets and Table reservations are available on the website at www.desert-theatricals.com

Rancho Mirage Amphitheater is located at 71560 San Jacinto Dr, Rancho Mirage, CA 92270

Gates open for all shows at 6 pm so come early for general seating.

WALLY’S DESERT TURTLE will provide food and beverage for purchase