After a seemingly-forever wait, the SoCal music festival season kicks off with the arrival of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Club in Indio over the next two weekends. Weekend one is April 12-14, 2019 and weekend two is April 19-21, 2019.
The highly-anticipated event will feature headliners Childish Gambino, Tame Impala, and Ariana Grande, with the event’s diverse lineup, also hosting appearances from Janelle Monáe, the 1975, Kacey Musgraves, Four Tet, Khalid, Zedd, Dillon Francis, CHVRCHES, Aphex Twin and Weezer.
Desert Screenwriters Guild, Inc., April 23, 2019 meeting to feature David Sobel of the Big Bang Theory, TV sitcom. Mr. Sobel will focus on his publication “The Science of TV’s the Big Bang Theory: Explanations Even Penny Would Understand.”
The event is from 10:30 to 1:00 in the Community Room of the Palm Desert Public Library located at 73-300 Fred Waring Dr. Palm Desert, CA. $15.00 for non-members.
RSVP requested contact Janeil Austin at jka5885966@aol.com or 760-861-1134.
“The Big Bang Theory” is set to end its run with its current 12th and final season, with a one-hour series finale scheduled for Thursday, May 16 At 8/7c.
David’s TV credits include guest appearances on CSI, Friends, Frasier and Las Vegas. He has also starred in cult classic films Wish Me Luck, Within The Woods and Death Row Tournament, on stage in The Mousetrap, Getting Out and Twelfth Night, and has worked as a radio DJ and TV host/reporter. David trained at Circle In The Square Theatre in New York, and the Howard Fine Acting Studio in Los Angeles, and is a professional photographer and a passionate animal rescuer and animal rights, activist.
Yee-haw! Are you ready for Stagecoach Country Music Festival 2019? Tickets are on sale now for 2019, which will feature headliners Luke Bryan, Sam Hunt and Jason Aldean for three days of country music fun! Stagecoach has also announced they will have the first ever after-party starting on Sunday at 11 p.m. in the Palomino tent featuring Diplo.
Ready to plan the ultimate Stagecoach weekend? Scroll down to find more information on this year’s lineup, ticket sales, things to do and hotel information.
OZ-SOME CONCERTS ABOUND AT THE 2019 SAN DIEGO COUNTY FAIR
DEL MAR, Calif.– Talk about a whirlwind of exciting concerts scheduled on the Grandstand, Paddock and Solid Gold stages throughout the run of the 2019 San Diego County Fair, presented by Albertsons|Vons!
Pitbull, aka “Mr. Worldwide,” and the fresh sound of country’s Jake Owen are the latest additions to round out the Fair’s Toyota Summer Concert Series. Tickets for Pitbull go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday and tickets for Jake Owen go on sale at 10 a.m. Saturday, both at Ticketmaster.com. These two concerts are in addition to an exciting mix of other Oz-some concerts already on sale including Toby Keith, Smokey Robinson, Jim Gaffigan, Jeff Dunham, Christian Nodal and many more. The 2019 San Diego County Fair will feature 27 nights of entertainment on the Corona Grandstand Stage May 31-July 4. This year’s magical theme of “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” based on L. Frank Baum’s classic tale, will give visitors the chance to leave the ordinary world behind the minute they walk down the yellow brick road at the Del Mar Fairgrounds.
PADDOCK CONCERT SERIES:
Known for its intimate setting on the Paddock Stage with festival seating, the Paddock Concerts are free with admission to the San Diego County Fair and begin at 8 p.m., unless otherwise noted. For more information, go to www.sdfair.com/paddock. New this year is “Woodstock Wednesdays,” which will pay tribute to the 50th anniversary of the iconic festival each Wednesday on the Ballast Point Brewing Paddock Stage!
June 5: The Family Stone
June 6: Chuy Lizarraga
June 12: Big Brother and the Holding Company
June 13: Ivan & The Parazol
June 19: Blood, Sweat & Tears
June 20: Banda Machos
June 26: Bowzer and Johnny Contardo, formerly of Sha Na Na
June 27: Who’s Bad
July 2: The Wailers
July 3: Canned Heat
July 4: Liquid Blue
SOLID GOLD CONCERT SERIES:
Solid Gold Concerts begin at 1 p.m. Thursdays and are free with fair admission. Performances are on the San Diego Showcase Stage unless otherwise noted. For more information, go to sdfair.com/solid-gold.
June 6: Felix Cavaliere’s Rascals
June 13: Charo in concert with special guest John Davidson
June 20: Tribute to Aretha Franklin & Friends
June 27: Rickie Lee Jones
July 4: Micky Dolenz
TOYOTA SUMMER CONCERT SERIES:
The Grandstand will feature a variety of performers in both paid and free concerts (with Fair entry). Tickets for paid shows, dinner packages and reserved seats are all available now at sdfair.com, at the Del Mar Fairgrounds’ O’Brien Gate Box Office from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, and through Ticketmaster or by calling (800) 745-3000.
The following shows start at 7:30 p.m. unless otherwise noted. All tickets purchased online include admission to the San Diego County Fair. If you already have Fair admission, call the box office at (858) 792-4252 and request a concert seat only.
Friday, May 31: Justin Moore, ticket prices are $31-$49
Saturday, June 1: Jim Gaffigan, ticket prices are $28-$69; dinner package available
Sunday, June 2: La Adictiva, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $34-$49
Wednesday, June 5: Banda El Recodo, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $39-$54
Thursday, June 6: Fab Four, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $32-$44
Friday, June 7: Jeff Dunham, ticket prices are $29-$69; dinner package available
Sunday, June 9: Christian Nodal, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $39-$57
Wednesday, June 12: Jake Owen, ticket prices are $29-$54
Thursday, June 13: Creedence Clearwater Revisited, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $33-$44
Friday, June 14: Toby Keith, ticket prices are $44-$127; dinner package available
Saturday, June 15: Smokey Robinson, ticket prices are $28-$54; dinner package available
Sunday, June 16: Mariachi Del Sol at 6 p.m., GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission, reserved seats are $32-$44
Thursday, June 20: The Tenderloins/Impractical Jokers, ticket prices are $34-$84; dinner package available
Friday, June 21: AJR, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $51-$59.
Saturday, June 22: 15th Annual Gospel Festival: The Walls Group and The Clark Sisters at 7 p.m., GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $33-$44
Sunday, June 23: Grupo Intocable, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $32-$44
Thursday, June 27: Lindsey Stirling, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $49-$64; dinner package available
Friday, June 28: Air Supply, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $33-$44; dinner package available
Saturday, June 29: Pitbull, ticket prices are $67-$89, dinner package available
Sunday, June 30: Los Tigres Del Norte, GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $39-$54
Tuesday, July 2: Trace Adkins, ticket prices are $34-$49; dinner package available
Thursday, July 4: Brad Upton, 9:30 p.m. (opening act at 7:30 p.m., fireworks at 9 p.m.), GA levels 3 & 5 included with Fair admission; reserved seats are $32-$44