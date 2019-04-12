Coachella Valley residents ask to help Determine Health Care District Zones for 2020 Election

The Desert Healthcare District is set to increase from five to seven zones before Election Day 2020, and the public is invited to contribute. The rezoning effort follows last year’s District expansion east of Cook Street and the appointment of two new Directors from the newly annexed area. When completed, there will be a zone for each of the seven seats on the Board of Directors.

National Demographics Corporation (NDC) has drafted two seven-zone maps that will be presented during a public hearing at the District’s April 23 Board meeting. They will be a starting point for civic engagement; we want to hear from Coachella Valley residents.

Here are the preliminary map options:

The NDC Agave map aims to create compact seats and follow major roads when necessary. It contains three of the seven zones entirely in the new annexation area.

The NDC Yucca map aims to create seats that link different communities together. It also contains three zones entirely in the new annexation area.

Read more of the maps’ descriptions and see them here.

The public hearing on zoning will take place:

5:30 p.m. Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Fantasy Springs Casino Special Events Center — Hunal (Badger) Conference Room

84245 Indio Springs Drive

Indio, CA 92203

Free Parking

To RSVP, please contact Andrea S. Hayles at ahayles@dhcd.org. All other questions may be directed to Will Dean, director of communications and marketing, via email at wdean@dhcd.org.