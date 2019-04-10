CVREP PLAYHOUSE TO PRESENT GOOD PEOPLE by DAVID LINDSAY-ABAIRE

Cathedral City, CA- Following their highly successful production of the musical CHESS, the premiere production in their brand-new CVRep Playhouse in Cathedral City, Coachella Valley Repertory has selected the award-winning play, GOOD PEOPLE by David Lindsay-Abaire as their next and last major production of the season to be performed from May 1 through May 19, 2019.

Reamy Hall (Margie)

Nadege August (Kate)

Michael Matthys (Mike)

Erik Odom (Stevie)

Candi Milo (Jean)

Barbara Gruen (Dottie)

Written by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright David Lindsay-Abaire (Rabbit Hole) GOOD PEOPLE is a hard-hitting, yet tender play that genuinely reflects this year’s CVRep original theme, A Handful of…Isms, as it deals with “classism” – the insurmountable class divide between those who are able to escape this blue-collar neighborhood and those who can’t seem to find their way out.

Set in Southie, a Boston neighborhood where a night on the town means a few rounds of bingo, where this month’s paycheck covers last month’s bills, and where Margie Walsh has just been let go from yet another job. Facing eviction and scrambling to catch a break, Margie thinks an old fling who’s made it out of Southie might be her ticket to a fresh new start. But is this apparently self-made man secure enough to face his humble beginnings? Margie is about to risk what little she has left to find out. With his signature humorous glow, Lindsay-Abaire explores the struggles, shifting loyalties and unshakeable hopes that come with having next to nothing in America.

Helmed by guest director, Michael Mathews, CVRep’s production of GOOD PEOPLE will star Nadège August, Barbara Gruen, Reamy Hall, Michael Matthys, Candi Milo, and Erik Odom.

GOOD PEOPLE opened on Broadway in 2011 with Frances McDormand as Margie. The play garnered several prestigious awards including Best Play (New York Critics Circle Award), and Frances McDormand won several Best Actress awards including the Tony. GOOD PEOPLE was also nominated for Best Play (Tony Awards, Drama Desk Awards, and Outer Critics Circle Awards).

“GOOD PEOPLE is that rare play that is both timeless and completely keyed into a specific moment in American life—without the need to grasp for topicality. Bringing the same clear-eyed emotional observation that distinguished his Pulitzer winner, Rabbit Hole, David Lindsay-Abaire has crafted another penetrating drama about deeply relatable issues, albeit this time with more warming doses of humor.” – Hollywood Reporter

GOOD PEOPLE will be performed from May 1, through May 19 at the NEW CVRep Playhouse located at 68510 E. Palm Canyon Drive, Cathedral City, CA 92234. Performances are scheduled for Tues., Wed., Thur., Fri and Sat. at 7:30 PM, Sat and Sun at 2:00 PM.

Individual tickets are $53 / Previews $48 / Opening Night $63 (includes post-show reception). For more information, please call 760-296-2966 or visit the website at cvrep.org.