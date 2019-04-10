SCAG Approves the Appointment of Kome Ajise as its Executive Director

LOS ANGELES – The Regional Council of the Southern California Association of Governments (SCAG) today approved the appointment of Kome Ajise as the organization’s new Executive Director.

Ajise, who has served as Planning Director since November 2017, was selected to lead the nation’s largest metropolitan planning organization following an extensive search. He has 30 years of experience in regional planning and transportation, including serving as chief deputy director at the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans). Previously, he was Caltrans’ deputy director of planning and modal programs and was responsible for overseeing the Aeronautics, Mass Transportation, Rail, Transportation Planning, Local Assistance, and Research Innovation and System Information Divisions.

“Kome’s experience and his strong relationships at the local, state and federal level make him an ideal choice to lead SCAG into the future,” said SCAG President Alan D. Wapner. “This is a critical time for SCAG, as we work through our 2020 regional transportation plan, Connect SoCal, and provide our regional planning expertise to such important issues as reducing congestion, the housing crisis and attracting high-quality jobs to the region. Kome is a seasoned leader who understands the complex challenges we face in Southern California and throughout the state.”

“It is an honor to have been tasked with this position. I want to thank Darin as it would not have been possible without his leadership. We have a lot of work to do, but we have an extraordinary team that has demonstrated, time and time again, its ability to tackle the kinds of planning and transportation challenges that come with a region as large and complex as ours. I look forward to working even more closely with everyone at SCAG, the 191 cities and the six counties we serve, at all levels,” Ajise said.

He will assume his new role on an interim basis, effective immediately, pending the formal contract approval process.